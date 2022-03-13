Hyderabad win Divyang T20 Trophy by 6 wickets

Hosts Hyderabad emerged as the Champions of the Divyang T20 Cricket Tournament which was held from 11-13th March. The finals of the seven-team tournament were played between Hyderabad and Vidharbha here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Ground.

Vidharbha won the toss and chose to bat first but skittled out for just 97 runs in 19.1 overs. Hyderabad chased the score with one over remaining and won the final match by 6 wickets. Apart from cash awards to the winning team, two complete cricket kits were also awarded to Man of the Match and Man of the Series. Apart from the two finalists, Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal were the other participating teams in the tournament.

The trophy was launched by Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI, at Mohali during the 100th Test match of Virat Kohli. Ex-Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin extended full support of Hyderabad Cricket Association for organizing this tournament and made the entire experience of international quality.

Ravi Chauhan, a member of the newly formed BCCI's Differently abled Cricket Committee, was the chief guest of the tournament. "Slowly and steadily the cricket for Divyang is coming on track. After Panchkula, another tournament was organized today within a short time. This really gives a lot of hope to the Divyang Community cricket players. We are sure the journey shall continue, " said Ravi Chauhan.

( With inputs from ANI )

