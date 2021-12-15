I am available for selection for ODIs, says Kohli, amid rumours of tiff with Rohit Sharma

In a major disclosure, Team India test captain Virat Kohli, has confirmed that he would be playing the ODI series against South Africa. Kohli also said that he came to know of Rohit Sharma replacing him as ODI captain just one-and-a-half hours before the Test series squad for South Africa was announced. "I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before selection for Tests. The chief selector discussed the Test with me. Before the call ended I was told that the 5 selectors have decided that I won't be ODI captain anymore. There was no prior communication about this," Kohli said in the press conference.

The opening Test match will be played in Centurion at the SuperSport Park from December 26 to 30. Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium will be the host to the second Test between January 3 to 7 next year. The third and final Test will be played in Newlands in Cape Town between January 11 to 15. Other than the Tests, India will also engage in a three-match ODI series while the T20I series was rescheduled for later.

