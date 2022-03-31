'I asked 'You sure you don't want to captain one more season?' He said no' CSK batter on Dhoni captaincy

MS Dhoni has handed over the CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022. Speculation about Dhoni's future in the IPL has become a constant, but the former skipper had made it clear that there is a richer legacy that he is targeting. He pushed Ravindra Jadeja to the higher retention bracket after making it clear last year that he wanted to make sure that CSK manage to retain a strong core group.

CSK on Thursday released a statement that reads, "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

Speaking on the same New Zealand batter Devon Conway, he said "I was wanting to play under the great MS as captain. I had a nice little conversation with him. I said, 'you're sure you don't want to captain one more season so I can play under you as captain?' But he said, 'No, but I am always going to be around anyways. It was really cool',"

"A couple of days ago I had lunch and sat in between MS and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). It was really cool just to get to know them better They are just normal men, normal grown guys, just down to earth. No aura about them, easy to get along with and easy to talk to. So it’s been really good to interact with those two legends of Indian cricket," he added.