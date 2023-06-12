Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has questioned the omission of the world's top-ranked Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin from Team India's playing XI against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 at The Oval.

After dominating India over the course of five days Australia secured their maiden World Test Championship 2023 title on Sunday at the Oval, London. India succumbed to a score of 234 in 63.3 overs with Mohammad Shami as the last player standing with a score of 13(8)*.

Congratulations to Team Australia on winning the #WTCFinal. @stevesmith49 and @travishead34 set a solid foundation on Day one itself to tilt the game in their favour. India had to bat big in the first innings to stay in the game, but they couldn’t. There were some good moments…— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 11, 2023

"I fail to understand the exclusion of @ashwinravi99 in the playing XI, who is currently the number one Test bowler in the world," Sachin wrote on Twitter.

"Like I had mentioned before the match, skilful spinners don't always rely on turning tracks, they use drift in the air and bounce off the surface to disguise their variations. Not to forget, Australia had 5 left-handers out of their top 8 batters," said Sachin.

Early on, Australia had the upper hand in the Test with two outstanding hundreds from Travis Head and Steve Smith in the first innings. However, India fought back to extend the game into a fifth day and were eventually bowled out for 234 runs, falling short of what would have been an all-time record chase to win a Test.

Travis Head and Steve Smith's brilliant 285-run stand laid the groundwork for Australia's victory, and Tendulkar showered them with plaudits.

On the other hand, India has gone ten years without taking home a men's global trophy.

