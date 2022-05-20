I look tough but I am a very calm person, says Umesh Yadav

New Delhi, May 20 Claiming early wickets in cricket makes a huge difference for teams bowling first, and therefore getting break-through in the first powerplay makes things easy for the bowling unit. With his pace and accuracy, Umesh Yadav does it regularly for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IP 2022L

The 34-year-old India pacer said that his appearance might look very tough, but he is a very humble and calm person.

"My appearance is tough but I am a very humble person. Most people misunderstand me due to my body language. I am a very soft-spoken, calm, and kind-hearted person," he said on SGTV.

Umesh Yadav, who has been troubled by a calf strain said he is working hard to improve his fitness.

"I am working hard to improve my fitness. My run-up and rhythm are something different and my action is also not awkward. So I am not so injury prone, but in the game, you never know. As a fast bowler, you have to be fit on the field and off the field," he said.

The seamer has so far taken 16 wickets in 12 matches in IPL 2022 at an average of 21.18 and an economy rate of 7.15 with the best haul of 4/23.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer too acknowledged Yadav's role in his team's success so far. "The way he's bowling those hard lengths, he's definitely increased his pace. It's really tough to bat against him in the nets," Iyer had said after the match against Rajasthan Royals.

"He's got a set of plans which is really hard to read. As a captain, you just have to give him the ball and he's always up to execute things," said Shreyas Iyer of Umesh Yadav's performance in IPL 2022 so far.

With the selectors set to pick the Indian team for the T20 World Cup in a few months, Umesh Yadav's will surely be the first name they will consider.

