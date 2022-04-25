" I love this team": Rohit Sharma gets emotional after Mumbai gets knocked out of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma penned a heartfelt note on Monday, a day after the 5-time champions slipped to their 8th successive defeat in IPL 2022.We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens, many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and its environment. Also want to appreciate our well-wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far," Rohit Sharma said in a social media post on Monday.Mumbai Indians responded to the post, saying: "Stronger Together". Record five-time champions Mumbai Indians are enduring their worst run in IPL history having lost their first eight games including the one against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday night.

“We haven’t batted well enough in this tournament. Whoever plays in the middle needs to take that responsibility and go on to play long innings. Some of the opposition players have done that and that is what is hurting us. One guy needs to ensure that he bats as long as possible,” Rohit said after the match. Rohit feels that in the manner in which they are losing games, everyone in the bench is in contention. “Everyone has come into discussion given how our tournament has gone. We need to ensure that we have a settled team and give players in the middle a fair chance,” he said when asked if there is a chance for Tim David to come into the equation. “Their roles are different when they play for their countries and here we expect something else from them. We tried not making too many changes, and we have tried to play the best combination possible. “But when you lose games, you always have such discussions. As far as I am concerned, I want to give people enough chances to prove themselves. The season hasn’t gone the way we would have wanted it to, but such things happen,” he concluded.



