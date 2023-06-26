"I really enjoy the way England play": Marnus Labuschagne admits his love for Bazball

London [UK], June 26 : Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne admitted that he enjoys watching England's 'Bazball' style of play.

Australia are currently one up in the Ashes 2023 five-match Test series. Australia managed to hold on to the victory as England continued to play in their style throughout the course of five days.

He finally got an opportunity to get involved in the action and experienced the intensity of their style on and off the field.

Before the beginning of the second Test match at the Lord's, Labuschagne admitted that he enjoys playing and watching England.

"I really enjoy the way they [England] play, I'm not going to lie. As a cricket watcher watching the series prior, I've loved it. I think it's exciting, it's entertaining, it's good to watch, but at the end of the day, we played pretty under par to what I think the standard of our team is at," Labuschagne said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"The thought was how are they going to do it against our bowlers and they showed they can do it, but with a wicket that might have a little bit more in it [at Lord's], what's it going to look like? We walked away from the first Test 1-0 up and that's a positive sign for us because I don't think we played at our best," Labuschagne added.

England have promised to attack even more after suffering defeat in the 1st Test match. The likes of Stuart Broad Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad and Zack Crawley recently made it clear that they won't back away in the second Test match.

England will play against Australia in the second Test match at the Lord's on June 28.

