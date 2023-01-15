'I went to the IPL and lost money’: Former Aussie cricketer makes shocking claim on world's richest league

Former Australian spinner Steve O’Keefe in a big revelation recalled of how he somehow lost money during his foray into the lucrative IPL.In 2011, O’Keefe went to India to play for the Kochi Tuskers Kerala, which was one of two new teams added to the IPL along with the Pune Warriors India.

In his interview to Willow Talk the former NSW spinner said, "In 2012, went over with the Kochi Tuskers on the hefty sum of US$20,000 (A$28,000) didn’t play a game.“The team folded after the first season and I only got paid 30 per cent of my cash, which was $6,000.So I actually went over to the IPL and lost money. I might be the first to ever do it.”O’Keefe’s experience is in stark contrast to that of fellow Australian players Pat Cummins and Cameron Green, who have pocketed more than A$3 million to play in the IPL in recent years.In the 2020 IPL auction, Cummins was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for A$3million.