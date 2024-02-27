'Pushing the Limits': Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant Sweating Out In Gym Ahead of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals' captain and India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is working hard for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to start on March 22, 2024. Pant took his official X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his workout video.

Delhi Capitals skipper, who was out of action for a long period of time due to rehabilitation following his horrific car accident in December 2022, is looking fit to show some action in IPL 2024 for his team. However, as confirmed by franchise co-owner Parth Jindal, Pant will play solely as a batter in the tournament's first half. "Rishabh is batting. He's running. He has started his wicketkeeping. He is likely to be fully fit for the IPL," Jindal said.

In a post shared by the wicketkeeper with a captioned "Pushing the limits" to give some teaser of his intense training for the upcoming tournament.

Watch Rishabh Pant Working Out in Gym Ahead of IPL 2024:

Pant, with a strike rate of 147 in the IPL last year, put up an impressive record by scoring 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61. With his explosive batting and potential wicketkeeping contributions, Pant's return to full fitness will be a significant boost for the team's campaign.

The 17th season of the IPL is set to commence on March 22, with an exciting clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.