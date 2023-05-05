"I won't be at the Oval": KL Rahul confirms his unavailability for WTC final, set to undergo surgery

KL Rahul on Friday ruled himself out of the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) revealing that he will undergo thigh surgery after an injury he sustained in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).The 31-year-old on his social media handle, wrote, “Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in the blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority.” In his Instagram post, KL Rahul wrote: "After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery. As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiants. Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority.

@indiancricketteam. I want to express gratitude to each one of you - my fans, that gave me the strength to get back up, the LSG management and the BCCI for their promptness, and my teammates for their unwavering support during this difficult time. Your encouragement and messages mean a lot to me and motivate me to come back stronger and fitter than ever before. Meanwhile, I promise to keep you all updated on my progress, and hope to be back on the field sooner than soon. The last few days have been really hard, but I'm determined to come out on top. Injuries are never easy, but I'll give it my all as always. Thank you for all the support and good wishes." Rahul's injury is a big blow to Lucknow's chances of reaching the playoffs this season. The franchise is placed second in the points table at present with 5 wins, 4 losses and 1 NR in 10 matches.Rahul is also a part of the Indian team for next month's World Test Championship final against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to name a replacement for the wicket-keeper batter in the coming days.

