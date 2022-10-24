I would have taken a bullet but not let you get out': Hardik Pandya on Virat Kohli's MCG heroics

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, in a candid chat with Virat Kohli, revealed that he would have taken a bullet for him during their 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which switched the momentum toward India in their four-wicket win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

"When I was coming in to bat, you saw it. I would have taken a bullet for you but not not let you get out at that point in time. My goal was simple. Your life had to be easy because you have done it over the years in crucial games. And no one is better than handling pressure than you. I just wanted to play and didn't want either of us to get out. Though we had players to come and who could help us win the game, which they eventually did. But for me it was important that you and I stayed. I believed that we could do it, even when 40 were needed off 3 overs, even when we were missing the ball, I knew one of us will pull off something special," Pandya told Kohli in a video uploaded by BCCI.

The India all-rounder revealed how unlike the hype surrounding the India-Pakistan match, Pandya felt 'numb', while revealing just how grateful he felt knowing that he was back doing what he does best representing India. To be honest, I sensed a lot of pressure in our group. I could sense that. With all the respect among everyone, in a big game, and how important it is... we all have worked hard as a collective unit, people are happy for each other but for me somehow, I don't know. I was numb today. I was just happy. I was speaking to Rahul sir. I won't say he was tensed but he told me 'Hardik, you know you've done a lot of good things. Just be calm'. I had to tell him, 'Sir, I am happy to be here'. 10 months earlier, I was working in my space and I had no idea. This is where I want to be. I am just happy to be there, playing with all the best cricketers in the world. And they are my brothers," Pandya added.