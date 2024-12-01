Ian Redpath Passes Away: Australian Cricket Legend Dies Aged 83

Former Australia opener and Hall of Famer Ian Redpath has passed away aged 83, Cricket Australia said in a release. Redpath played 66 Tests and five ODIs in an international career that ran from 1964 to 1976. . He made 4737 runs in Tests, at an average of 43.45 including eight hundreds and 31 half-centuries with a top score of 171. He also claimed 83 catches. Redpath made his debut for Victoria in 1962 and scored 226 - his highest first-class score - against Queensland in just his 10th first-class innings. He went on to make 14,993 runs at 41.99 with 32 centuries and 84 fifties in his 226-game first-class career.

Redpath missed out on a Test century on debut by just three runs at the MCG in the second Test of the 1963-64 series against South Africa, making 97 in an opening stand of 219 with fellow Victorian Bill Lawry. His maiden Test hundred eventually came at the SCG then in 1969 - 132 against the West Indies. He was subsequently promoted to vice-captaincy.Redpath reversed his retirement decision to feature in World Series Cricket but injury restricted his participation. Post retirement then, he took on coaching roles for Victoria and Geelong Cricket Club. In 1975, Redpath was made a Member of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for services to cricket.



