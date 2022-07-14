ICC bans Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam for doping violation

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday suspended Bangladeshi fast bolwer Shohidul Islam from all cricket-related activities for 10 months. Shohidul pleaded guilty of breaching Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code.Shohidul had provided a urine sample as part of the ICC’s out-of-competition testing programme in Dhaka on 4 March 2022, during Bangladesh home series against Afghanistan and it was found the sample contained Clomifene.

Clomifene is classified as a Specified Substance under WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency)’s Prohibited List and is prohibited both in-competition and out-of-competition.In making the decision, the ICC accepted that Shohidul had demonstrated no significant fault or negligence, having inadvertently ingested the prohibited substance which was contained in a medicine that he had been legitimately prescribed for therapeutic reasons.Shohidul was able to satisfy the ICC that he had no intention to enhance his sporting performance by using prohibited substances.The 27-year-old Shohidul admitted the violation and accepted a 10-month suspension. The suspension is backdated to May 28, 2022, the date of his acceptance of a voluntary Provisional Suspension and will, therefore, be eligible to return to cricket on March 28,2023.Shohidul accepted that he had failed to satisfy the high levels of personal responsibility incumbent upon him as an international cricketer subject to anti-doping rules.Shohidul made his international debut in November last year, during Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20Is.

