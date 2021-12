ICC expresses condolences on Ray Illingworth's demise

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed grief at the passing of former England captain Ray Illingworth at the age of 89.

Born in Pudsey, Yorkshire, the off-spinning all-rounder, started his first-class career in 1951 at the age of 19.

Illingworth represented England from 1958 to 1973, playing 61 Tests, scoring 1836 runs and picking 122 wickets. He captained England to a famous 2-0 Ashes victory in 1970/71.

He had a tremendous first-class career, accumulating 24, 134 runs and taking 2072 wickets. He also led Yorkshire to three consecutive County Championship wins from 1966 to 1968.

"Ray Illingworth was a giant of English cricket and was one of England's finest captains. He made an enormous contribution to the game, not just as England's captain, but also as coach and chairman of selectors. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in an official release.

After retirement, Illingworth turned to broadcast and was a part of BBC's television coverage. He also served as England's coach in 1995/96 and was the chairman of selectors between 1994 and 1996.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor