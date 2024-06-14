ENG vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2024: England Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First Against Oman in Must-Win Game - Check Playing XIs

England won the toss and elected to bowl first in their crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Oman today. The 28th match of Group B will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Friday, June 14.

England needs a win to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the Super 8 stage of the tournament. Their opening match against Scotland was washed out, and they lost their second match to Australia by 36 runs. Oman, on the other hand, has lost all three of their matches so far.

"We are going to bowl first today, looks like a good wicket. We need to try and win the game today. We are focused on today and we need to show up. Little bit, most importantly we need to win the game. We have one change - Reece Topley comes in," England skipper Jos Buttler said during the toss.

Oman captain Aqib Ilyas said, "We wanted to bowl first but we can't depend on the toss, it's a flat surface so hopefully our batters do well. Results are not always that important, sometimes it is but we need to take the positives. We have been bowling well but we have to improve our fielding, we have dropped many catches and that has hurt us. We have one change - Fayyaz Butt comes in."

Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan