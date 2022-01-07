ICC introduces changes in T20 format

ICC has proposed a new in-game penalty for slow overrate in both men's and women's T20 International matches, starting this month. According to the new ICC regulations, the slow overrate will result in a fielder less outside of the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings. The ICC on Friday, January 7 announced an in-match penalty for slow overrates among a few other changes to the playing conditions for T20 International fixtures. According to the new ICC regulations, the slow overrate in T20 Internationals will result in a fielder less outside of the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings, and the rule will come into effect from this month for both men and women’s T20I.

According to the ICC overrate regulations, a fielding side should be in a position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled time for the end of the innings. If the fielding team fails to do so, they will be allowed one fewer fielder outside the 30-yard circle for the remainder of the innings. ECB had also implemented a similar rule in the inaugural season of the Hundred. The ICC has stated that it decided to replicate with rule after studying the reports which spoke about the benefits of the rule for the T20 cricket. Another change that the ICC has brought is the optional drinks interval midway through the innings. Teams can opt for a two and half-minutes break provided both the teams involved agree to it at the start of the series.The T20I between West Indies and Ireland at the Sabina Park on January 16 will be the first men’s T20I fixture to implement the new rules.



