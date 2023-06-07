ICC prepares two pitches for WTC Final after threat from oil protesters

Amid threat from oil protesters to vandalise the pitch and ground during the World Test Championship (WTC) final match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly prepared two pitches for the match. Security at Kennington Oval cricket ground has also been heightened due to the threat. With concerns over possible intrusions at the South London ground, the world body aims to be prepared for any eventuality.

In line with these measures, the ICC has also introduced alterations to the playing conditions, including a new clause (6.4) that addresses the unlikely scenario of pitch damage before or during the Test. Both teams have been duly informed about this potential, albeit unlikely, danger while additional security measures are being taken for the match. The WTC final is scheduled to get underway at 3 pm IST on June 7 at The Oval. There is also a reserve day in place (June 12) to make up for lost time in case rain or weather hampers play on any of the five days of the Test match. Since the WTC 2023 final is being played at a neutral venue, the pitch has been a matter of constant debate. Most pundits have given Australia the upper hand, keeping the conditions in mind.

