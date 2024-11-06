ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Hits Career Low After India Suffers Historic 3-0 Whitewash Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli's struggle with the bat has reached a new low after a disappointing Test series against New Zealand, where India faced an unprecedented 3-0 series defeat on home soil.

Kohli had historically maintained a top-five position from November 2016 to August 2021, reaching as high as sixth in January 2024 after a strong return against Bangladesh. However, the New Zealand series saw his ranking plummet 16 spots in just one month, falling to 8th after the first Test, 13th after the second, and eventually settling at 22nd.

Kohli managed only 93 runs across six innings at an average of 15.50, with just one half-century, marking one of the lowest points in his 15-year career.

The former captain's lack of form has raised questions about his future in Test cricket, particularly as India prepares for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Kohli's recent slump has also seen him drop to 22nd place in the latest ICC Test Rankings — his lowest position since December 2014. This is the first time in nearly a decade that Kohli has fallen outside the top 20, a setback last experienced during his poor run in England in 2014 when he had slipped to 21st.

As India’s middle-order struggles continue, Kohli's form remains a focal point. His performance in the upcoming Australia series could be critical to his Test future, with fans and selectors closely watching his return to form.