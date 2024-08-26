ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Revised Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan Set for October 6

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the revised schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will now take place from October 3 to October 20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Originally set to be hosted by Bangladesh, the tournament will be held across two venues: Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The ICC Board decided to move the event to the UAE during its meeting on August 20.

The event will feature 23 matches with the top 10 women’s teams divided into two groups of five. Group A includes defending champions Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Group B consists of Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland. Each team will play four group-stage matches, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals.

The Sevens Stadium and ICC Academy grounds in Dubai will host 10 warm-up matches leading up to the tournament.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule: