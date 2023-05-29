ICC World Test Championship Final: Rohit Sharma And Yashasvi Jaiswal Depart For England

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have left for England ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. The two players will be essential to India’s batting lineup for the much-anticipated match against Australia starting on June 7th.After winding up their franchise responsibilities for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), Rohit Sharma and replacement candidate Yashasvi Jaiswal have travelled to England for the next World Test Championship (WTC) final.

MI was defeated by the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, therefore ending Rohit’s IPL career. Meanwhile, Jaiswal’s season ended with RR finishing fifth in the standings. He was a late replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is getting married on June 3.Jaiswal shared a photo of himself with Rohit on social media, proving that he is definitely a member of the squad for the WTC final against Australia. He captioned the image: “Off to England for the World Test Championship Final with the one and only @rohitsharma45. I trust I believe.”Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ajinkya Rahane, for example, are all anticipated to reunite with their colleagues following the IPL 2023 championship game.

