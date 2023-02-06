'I'II show them who I am', Sarfaraz Khan recalls how he fought back for his place in team

Mumbai, Feb 6 Ignored for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan recalled how he changed people's perception of him being a white-ball player and not a red-ball player.

Sarfaraz also recalled how he waited for his opportunity and then responded with a triple hundred when he got the chance to bat for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

Though the Mumbai batter did not say so, his recalling of the incident indicates how he plans to continue working hard and wait for the opportunity to show his capabilities. Sarfaraz was considered a shoo-in for a middle-order spot in the Test squad against Australia, but the selectors opted for red-ball speciallist Suryakumar Yadav.

In a conversation on JioCinema's new daily show '#AAKASHVANI' hosted by Aakash Chopra, Sarfaraz explained how everyone used to say that he is only a white-ball player and not fit for red-ball.

"When I returned from the World Cup and played IPL for 1-2 years, some people said that Sarfaraz Khan is a white ball player who will not be able to play against the red ball and that he is the only player who can bat for the last 4 overs with the white ball. But I knew that I could do it, and I have been working hard on it.

"I was waiting for an opportunity, where I could get 4-5 matches to play continuously in the Ranji Trophy, so I'll show them who I am. When that day came, I made a comeback for Mumbai, and my first century for Mumbai ended up going straight to the triple century. After that, I realised that things aren't as difficult as people make them out to be. I also had a dream from the childhood of raising the bat and helmet in my hand with Mumbai's logo on my chest, so the taste for that thing is never going away and I will never let it go."

Sarfaraz Khan also mentioned AB de Villiers praising him.

"It would be better if we didn't talk about him. Rarely have I seen him practice. But I asked him once, 'why don't you practice much'? So, he said 'when I was of your age, I used to practice a lot, and I was not as talented as you are now, so just keep playing'," said Sarfaraz Khan.

