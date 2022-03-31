'I'm gutted not to be there': Ex-CSK star 'frustrated' to watch IPL 2022 on TV

Sam Curran is upset about not being able to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which is the 15th edition of the marquee Indian T20 league. The young pace-bowling all-rounder had suffered back pain while playing for Chennai Super League (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2021 last October. His lower back pain was later found out to be a stress fracture and this injury had ruled him out of the IPL 2021, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes 2021-22. He was expected to make a comeback in the IPL 2022 but the England and Wales Cricket Board’s medical staff advised him not to register for the auction.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Sam Curran said that watching Indian Premier League 2022 from home is a frustrating thing for him. He said: “I’m gutted not to be there. It’s a frustration watching from home. I wanted to go [into the auction] but I didn’t in the end – which was probably the best decision. Looking back, IPL probably came a little bit too soon. ”The English all-rounder said that he could have participated in the tournament but he wanted to avoid the risk of sustaining yet another injury. He asserted, “I could have probably rolled the dice and said ‘let’s go’. I’m back bowling in the nets now, so if you work it out, I could probably have been bowling out there. But I’m still quite young, so I didn’t want to overdo it with the match intensity and big crowds out there and risk another injury from coming back too early. ”

Sam Curran further added that he was initially “really frustrated” for not registering his name for the IPL auction. He explained: “At the time, I was really frustrated that I didn’t go into the auction, but looking back at how the last couple of months have gone – I haven’t been part of Surrey’s winter for a long time, so it has been nice to be part of it again. ”Sam Curran also said that he definitely wants to participate again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at some stage in his career. He is now looking to put up a good show in Surrey's County Championship opener against Warwickshire at Edgbaston next week, while the main focus remains on getting his place back in the Test series against New Zealand in June and T20 World Cup in Australia in October. "It's been a long winter. I'd never really experienced an injury before and missing out on what I have has been pretty hard. They're probably the two biggest series or tournaments as a player: a World Cup for your country and an Ashes series down under," he said. The defending champions revamped the entire squad ahead of the mega auction leaving out a number of players including the likes of Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, and Piyush Chawla.