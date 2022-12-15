IND v BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Kuldeep frustrate Bangladesh bowlers with unbeaten 55-run stand after Iyer departs

Chattogram, Dec 15 Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav showed immense grit while defending and getting occasional boundaries to frustrate Bangladesh's bowlers, taking India to 348/7 at the end of the first session on day two of the first Test at Chattogram.

After Shreyas Iyer could add only four runs to his overnight total before being castled by Ebadot Hossain despite Bangladesh dropping another catch of him, Kuldeep and Ashwin put on an unbroken 55-run stand off 132 deliveries.

The duo were happy to take time and get the runs at a slow pace, leaving the hosts puzzled on how to dislodge the duo. The ball has been turning for the spinners and did some tricks with the bounce, but it wasn't menacing enough to trouble Kuldeep and Ashwin.

Resuming from 278/6, luck began to favour India again as Ashwin survived an lbw appeal on a nip-backer from Ebadot Hossain as the review showed impact outside the off-stump. Ebadot then peppered a barrage of short balls against Iyer, and the tactic almost worked but Litton Das made a mess of the catch.

With the short-ball tactics being used sportingly by Ebadot, Iyer slowed down significantly and looked a bit troubled. The pacer's perseverance was rewarded when he clean-bowled Iyer by beating him on the outer edge and took out the off-stump, sending the right-hander back for 86.

Ashwin and Kuldeep were solid in running between the wickets. Taijul Islam was getting the ball to talk, and even trapped Ashwin lbw with an arm-ball. Bangladesh went for a review, but to their dismay umpire's call meant the on-field decision of not out stayed.

India got more help when a throw from the fielder hit one of the two helmets placed behind the stumps, giving the visitors five penalty runs. Ashwin, who earlier launched Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a six over long-on, drove Taijul sweetly through extra cover.

Kuldeep, on the other hand, reverse-swept the left-arm spinner over the backward point and then swept Mehidy fiercely through the backward square leg area to get the session in India's favour.

Brief scores: India 348/7 in 120 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 90, Shreyas Iyer 86; Taijul Islam 3-100, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2-96) against Bangladesh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor