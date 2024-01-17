IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Probable Playing XIs, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report of M Chinnaswamy Stadium

India is gearing up to face Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of their three-match series today. The clash is set to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with a start time of 07:00 am IST. The Men in Blue have already secured victories in the first two encounters held in Mohali and Indore.

Key details for the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I

Date: Wednesday (Jan 17)

Time: 07:00 am IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Live Streaming App: JioCinema

Head-to-Head Record

India and Afghanistan have previously met in seven T20I matches, with Afghanistan yet to secure a victory against India. However, there was a notable instance where the teams played to a draw.

Weather Forecast

As per AccuWeather, Bengaluru's temperature during the match is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius, with 44 percent humidity. The probability of precipitation is minimal at one percent, ensuring that rain is unlikely to interfere with the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I.

Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch is described as flat and ideal for batting. The small boundaries and quick outfield are advantageous for the batsmen. Early overs may favor pacers with the new ball, while spinners could find opportunities later in the innings as the pitch slows down and offers some turn.

Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Squads

India: (Rohit Sharma - C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: (Ibrahim Zadran - C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan