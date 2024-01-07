IND vs AFG T20I 2024: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Return to India's T20 Squad Against Afghanistan

On Sunday, January 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the T20I squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan, marking the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the short format after a prolonged absence. Rohit has been named the captain of the Men in Blue, while Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, who led the side in his absence, are unavailable due to injuries, as per reports.

In addition, senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested for the three-match T20I series following a month-long tour of South Africa. The fast-bowling contingent for India will be made up of Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Avesh Khan. Rohit and Kohli have not played T20Is since India's semi-final defeat to England in the T20 World Cup in November 2022.

Squad Against Afghanistan:

Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.