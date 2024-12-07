IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Travis Head's 140 Guides Australia to 337 Runs on Day Two, Secures 157-Run Lead Over India (Watch Video)

Australia posted a total of 337 runs in their second innings on day two of the second Test against India at the Adelaide Oval. After India had been bowled out for 180 in the first innings, Australia secured a massive 157-run lead.

Travis Head once again proved to be a formidable opponent for India, scoring 140 runs off 141 balls. Marnus Labuschagne contributed a strong 64 runs to support Head's aggressive performance.

Key Moments of Day Two

Australia resumed the second day at 86/1. India’s morning session brought some hope as Jasprit Bumrah managed to dismiss Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith, reducing Australia to 103/3. However, Head and Labuschagne successfully countered the pressure from both Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, adding 65 runs together. No other Australian batter managed to score more than 20 runs on the day.

Bowling Performance

Bumrah finished as India’s standout bowler, taking four wickets for 61 runs in 23 overs. Mohammed Siraj also delivered a strong performance, claiming four wickets for 98 runs in 24.3 overs. Harshit Rana struggled, conceding 86 runs without a wicket in 16 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy managed to take one wicket for 25 runs in six overs. Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed with one wicket for 52 runs from 18 overs.

Australia is now in a dominant position in the match and looks set to strengthen their chances of leveling the five-match series after a crushing loss in the first Test in Perth.