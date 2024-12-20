IND vs AUS 4th Test: Nathan McSweeney Dropped, Hazlewood Ruled Out; 19-year-old Sam Konstas Called Up For Boxing Day Test

Australia dropped their latest Test debutant, Nathan McSweeney, after just the first three matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia announced a 15-member squad for the last two Tests of the series. The fourth Test, a Boxing Day blockbuster, starts December 26 in Melbourne. Teenager Sam Konstas has been added to the squad and he is likely to open the batting with Usman Khawaja at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Konstas will walk into the dressing room on the back of an unbeaten 73 he scored against India A last month, and a 107 in the pink-ball warm-up game for the Prime Minister's XI. He followed this up with a 88 for New South Wales against Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield earlier this month as well as a 27-ball 56 for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League just three days ago.

"Sam gets a call up to the Test squad for the first time. His style of batting offers a point of difference and we look forward to watching his game develop further," Chair of Selectors George Bailey said. "We remain confident Nathan has the ability and temperament to succeed at Test level in the future. It was a difficult decision to leave him out. It has clearly been a challenge at the top of the order for batters throughout the series and we want to provide the option of a different line up for the next two matches," Bailey added. With Josh Hazlewood ruled out, Australia have also brought back fast bowler Sean Abbott along with Beau Webster. They have also added Jhye Richardson to the squad.