Jasprit Bumrah, Sam Konstas Involved in Heated Argument During IND vs AUS 5th Test; India Skipper Replies with Wicket of Australian Opener (Video)

India captain Jasprit Bumrah was involved in a heated exchange with Australian batter Sam Konstas during Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The confrontation occurred as Bumrah was preparing to bowl to Australia’s Usman Khawaja in the final over of the day. Konstas, standing at the non-striker's end, said something that did not sit well with Bumrah. The India fast bowler moved toward Konstas, and the two exchanged words before being separated by the umpires.

Fiery scenes in the final over at the SCG!



How's that for a finish to Day One 👀#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/BAAjrFKvnQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

Despite the tension, Bumrah remained focused and delivered a key breakthrough. On the last ball of the day, Bumrah bowled a fuller-length delivery that edged Khawaja's bat, and the catch was taken by KL Rahul in the slips.

Read Also | Indian Fan Teases Sam Konstas with Virat Kohli Poster During IND vs AUS 5th Test; Australian Batter's Reaction Goes Viral (VIDEO)

What followed was an intense celebration from Bumrah, known for his calm demeanor. The pacer walked toward Konstas, glaring at him before shouting in aggression. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli joined in the celebrations, approaching Konstas but maintaining a distance. Konstas kept his head down and walked off the field.