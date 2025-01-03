Indian Fan Teases Sam Konstas with Virat Kohli Poster During IND vs AUS 5th Test; Australian Batter's Reaction Goes Viral (VIDEO)

A viral moment at the Sydney Cricket Ground added more fuel to the already fiery Border-Gavaskar Trophy as an Indian fan taunted Australian batter Sam Konstas with a giant poster of Virat Kohli during the fifth Test on Friday.

In a video posted on social media platform 'X', the fan, holding a large Kohli poster, attempted to grab Konstas’s attention while the Australian was fielding near the boundary. Reacting to the cheers behind him, Konstas briefly looked back, flashed a thumbs-up, and encouraged the crowd to clap.

The playful exchange comes after a tense moment during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne when Konstas, making his Test debut, caught the attention of the Indian team with his attacking 65-ball 60 as an opener. One of his shots, a scoop over the wicketkeeper for six off Jasprit Bumrah, particularly riled up the Indian players. Kohli responded with a shoulder-bump to Konstas while walking past him.

The situation was diffused when Konstas’s opening partner, Usman Khawaja, stepped in and put an arm around Kohli to calm things down. Kohli was later fined 20 percent of his match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

On the field, Kohli's form remains a concern. After scoring a century in the Perth Test, the Indian star has struggled with just 84 runs in his last seven innings. In the Sydney Test, Kohli was dismissed for 17 by Scott Boland in India’s first innings.

