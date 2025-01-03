Watch: Kursad Dalyan Uses Foot to Take Unbelievable Catch in European Cricket Championship, Video Goes Viral

Fielding has become a crucial aspect of modern cricket and remarkable catches are no longer rare. A memorable example came in the 2024 T20 World Cup when Suryakumar Yadav’s boundary-line catch of David Miller helped India secure a victory. Now, another extraordinary catch has caught the attention of cricket fans around the world.

In an August 2024 European Cricket Championship match, Kursad Dalyan, a 17-year-old pace-bowling all-rounder from Turkey, made an incredible catch using his foot. The official European Cricket account shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), praising Dalyan’s effort. The tournament’s social media also posted the video with the caption, "You can watch this 💯 times and still be amazed! 😍 Kursad Dalyan with the Play of the Year!"

Watch Video Here

The incident occurred when the batter attempted a lofted shot towards the long-on region but mis-timed the ball. It initially seemed that the ball would land safely in a no-man’s land. Dalyan, positioned near the boundary rope, decided to give it a try. As the ball seemed beyond his reach, he quickly threw his right foot toward it.

Dalyan judged the trajectory perfectly as the ball bounced off his shoe. He then completed the catch on his second attempt, without any mistake. The on-field umpires checked the catch, and the replay confirmed that the ball never touched the ground.

Dalyan represents Afyonkarahisar SHS in the European Cricket Series (ECS). His outstanding fielding effort has been widely appreciated by fans and experts alike.