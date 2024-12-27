Virat Kohli Tries To Confront Booing Spectator, Gives Death Stare After Dismissal on Day 2 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli was caught giving a ‘death stare’ to a spectator at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after being booed following his dismissal on the second day of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Kohli, struggling for form in the series, edged a delivery from Scott Boland and was caught behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. As he walked back to the pavilion, the crowd near the Indian dressing room began booing. In a rare moment of frustration, Kohli turned around and gave an intense stare to the spectators, visibly angered by the reaction. He appeared to confront one of them before a security guard intervened and escorted him away.
Virat Kohli Shoulders 19-Year-Old Sam Konstas
The incident came after a physical altercation on Day 1, when Kohli shoulder-barged Australian debutant Sam Konstas. Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the incident.
MCG Crowd's Disgusting Behaviour Towards Virat Kohli During Boxing Day Test
Throughout the day, the MCG crowd jeered Kohli, with offensive chants captured in a viral video shared on social media. Despite the taunts, Kohli remained unfazed, even encouraging the crowd to shout louder as he fielded at the boundary.
In one instance, Kohli was seen retrieving his sunglasses after stopping a boundary. As the crowd continued to boo him, Kohli responded by spitting out his chewing gum and staring down the fans.
Kohli Dismissed for 36, India End Day 2 at 164/5, Trailing by 310 Runs
Kohli was dismissed for 36 runs off 86 balls, including four boundaries, after a promising partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Following his wicket, India lost nightwatchman Akash Deep and was reduced from 153/2 to 159/5. At the close of play, India stood at 164/5, trailing by 310 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (6*) and Rishabh Pant (4*) unbeaten at the crease. Australia had dominated the day with a flurry of wickets late in the innings.