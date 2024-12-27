Virat Kohli Tries To Confront Booing Spectator, Gives Death Stare After Dismissal on Day 2 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli was caught giving a ‘death stare’ to a spectator at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after being booed following his dismissal on the second day of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli almost recreated that incident with a CSK fan at Wankhede 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/35qDBKxuv3 — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) December 27, 2024

Kohli, struggling for form in the series, edged a delivery from Scott Boland and was caught behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. As he walked back to the pavilion, the crowd near the Indian dressing room began booing. In a rare moment of frustration, Kohli turned around and gave an intense stare to the spectators, visibly angered by the reaction. He appeared to confront one of them before a security guard intervened and escorted him away.

Virat Kohli Shoulders 19-Year-Old Sam Konstas

The incident came after a physical altercation on Day 1, when Kohli shoulder-barged Australian debutant Sam Konstas. Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the incident.

Kohli and Konstas come together and make contact 👀#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/adb09clEqd — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2024

MCG Crowd's Disgusting Behaviour Towards Virat Kohli During Boxing Day Test

Throughout the day, the MCG crowd jeered Kohli, with offensive chants captured in a viral video shared on social media. Despite the taunts, Kohli remained unfazed, even encouraging the crowd to shout louder as he fielded at the boundary.

Virat Kohli Vs Australian crowd.



- King Kohli says to chant loudly. 🔥pic.twitter.com/PgQqoFLXzJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2024

In one instance, Kohli was seen retrieving his sunglasses after stopping a boundary. As the crowd continued to boo him, Kohli responded by spitting out his chewing gum and staring down the fans.

Virat Kohli to aussies crowd when they are booing😂☠️ pic.twitter.com/YrGz9wHP33 — KB (@kholibhakt) December 26, 2024

Kohli Dismissed for 36, India End Day 2 at 164/5, Trailing by 310 Runs

Kohli was dismissed for 36 runs off 86 balls, including four boundaries, after a promising partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Following his wicket, India lost nightwatchman Akash Deep and was reduced from 153/2 to 159/5. At the close of play, India stood at 164/5, trailing by 310 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (6*) and Rishabh Pant (4*) unbeaten at the crease. Australia had dominated the day with a flurry of wickets late in the innings.