The second Test match between India and Bangladesh starts on September 27, with Team India arriving in Kanpur. This marks a long-awaited return of Test cricket to Green Park Stadium. The Indian team received a warm welcome, although Virat Kohli displayed some frustration.

A video of his reaction during the reception, where he was holding a tab and a phone, has gone viral. When offered a bouquet, he couldn't shake hands and remarked, "I have only two hands."

Virat Kohli's welcome at the team's hotel in Kanpur. 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/Fqt7QkNfkX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 24, 2024

Rishabh Pant was welcomed after Kohli, and he was seen with Indian team coach Gautam Gambhir at the Kanpur airport, while captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were also together. India opened the series with a victory, winning the first Test match in Chennai by 280 runs, taking a 1-0 lead.

The second Test begins on September 27, followed by a three-match T20 series. The first T20 will be in Gwalior, with the last two matches in Delhi on October 9 and Hyderabad on October 12.