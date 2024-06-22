IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Hardik Pandya's Explosive 50, Shivam Dube's 34 Powers India to 196/5 Against Bangladesh

Hardik Pandya continued his role as India's X-factor with a blistering 50 off just 27 balls, propelling his team to a massive 196 for 5 against Bangladesh in a Super 8s match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

The knock was part of India's highest-ever T20I total on this ground. Pandya smashed four boundaries and three sixes in his innings, forging a crucial 53-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube (34 off 24 balls).

Read Also | Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer to Score 3,000 Runs Across 20-Over and 50-Over World Cups

Earlier, established batsmen Rishabh Pant (36 off 24 balls) and Virat Kohli (37 off 28 balls) laid the foundation with solid contributions. Seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/32) was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh.

Brief Scores: