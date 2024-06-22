IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Hardik Pandya's Explosive 50, Shivam Dube's 34 Powers India to 196/5 Against Bangladesh

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 22, 2024 09:51 PM2024-06-22T21:51:55+5:302024-06-22T21:52:30+5:30

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Hardik Pandya's Explosive 50, Shivam Dube's 34 Powers India to 196/5 Against Bangladesh

Hardik Pandya continued his role as India's X-factor with a blistering 50 off just 27 balls, propelling his team to a massive 196 for 5 against Bangladesh in a Super 8s match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

The knock was part of India's highest-ever T20I total on this ground. Pandya smashed four boundaries and three sixes in his innings, forging a crucial 53-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube (34 off 24 balls).

Earlier, established batsmen Rishabh Pant (36 off 24 balls) and Virat Kohli (37 off 28 balls) laid the foundation with solid contributions. Seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/32) was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh.

Brief Scores:

  • India: 196/5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Shivam Dube 34, Rishabh Pant 36, Virat Kohli 37; T H Sakib 2/32)
