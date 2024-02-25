IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Anil Kumble for Most Wickets in Tests in India

Ravichandran Ashwin overtook Anil Kumble for the most wickets taken in Tests in India during the third day of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi on Sunday.Ashwin picked the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope to take his tally to 351.

Kumble had amassed 350 wickets in 63 matches in India at an average of 24.88. Ashwin has 351 wickets to his name in 59 Tests at home at an average of 21.40.The 37-year-old also completed 100 Test wickets against England during this match to become the only Indian with a century of scalps against two different opponents in red-ball cricket. Dhruv Jurel led India's fightback with a career-best score of 90 while Yashasvi Jaiswal made 73 while Shoaib Bashir finished with a maiden five-wicket haul for England.Notably, England had posted 353 in their first innings on Day 2 thanks to Joe Root's unbeaten 122.