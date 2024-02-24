IND vs ENG: Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav Unbeaten At Stumps, England Takes Complete Control in Ranchi Test

In the ongoing IND vs ENG Ranchi Test, England Cricket Team asserted their dominance, particularly during the second day, except for the first session. Starting from an overnight score of 302/7, Ollie Robinson notched up his maiden Test fifty, contributing to England's total of 353. However, Ravindra Jadeja's impressive performance led to a quick collapse, as he claimed four wickets.

Meanwhile, India also faced early setbacks with skipper Rohit Sharma departing for just 2 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill then steadied the ship with a partnership, but Gill fell short of his fifty, departing after scoring 38. The middle order struggled, with Rajat Patidar and Ravindra Jadeja managing 17 and 12 runs, respectively.

As wickets continued to fall quickly, India found a saving grace in the partnership between Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav, providing stability to cross the 200-run mark. At stumps on Day 2, India concluded their innings at 219/7. England's Joe Root's unbeaten century and Shoaib Bashir's bowling performance played pivotal roles in their strong position in the Test match.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson