IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik and Netizens Hail Yashasvi Jaiswal after Sensational Test Ton Against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his batting brilliance by scoring a remarkable century in the ongoing second Test against England. The young opener redeemed himself after an early dismissal in the 80s during the previous Test.

Exhibiting a powerful batting display against English spinners, Jaiswal reached his second Test century in just 151 deliveries. This remarkable feat marked his first Test hundred at home and his second overall. His maiden three-figure score was recorded during his debut Test last July, where he amassed an impressive 171 runs against West Indies.

The highlight of Jaiswal's century was a beautiful six off England's spinner Tom Hartley, signalling the young cricketer's confidence and command over the game. Former cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik and Wasim Jaffer, showered praise on Jaiswal for his scintillating knock.

Here are some of the posts:

He carries those 6 & 4 on his back, like literally!



Century with a six!! Good going young gun @ybj_19!#INDvENGpic.twitter.com/e3R84kQTkk — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 2, 2024

He’s got the game and he’s got all the gears … Can kill you in T20s and can grill you in whites .. Jaiswal’s showing how the young modern day attacking batters CAN find the balance in test cricket. Assured, composed yet dominant. Top knock youngster #IndvEng — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) February 2, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal's century against England is a testament to his remarkable talent. A promising young player making a significant impact on the cricketing stage! 🏏.#IndianCricket — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) February 2, 2024

Choosing to bat first, India cautiously started their innings, with the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal adding 40 runs in the initial 16 overs. Debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir made a breakthrough by dismissing Rohit Sharma for 14. Jaiswal, determined and focused, took charge of the innings, employing the sweep shot and relying on precise cut shots to find the boundaries.

