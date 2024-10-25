IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Mitchell Santner's Seven-Wicket Haul Guides New Zealand to Bowl Out India for 156 on Day 2

Team India has been bowled out for 156 in their second innings of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand. The visitors, who posted 259 in their first innings, have secured a 103-run lead. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was the standout performer for New Zealand, claiming a remarkable seven-wicket haul.

Career-best Test figures of 7-53 for Mitchell Santner! His maiden Test five-wicket bag and the third best Test figures by a New Zealander in India 🤝 #INDvNZ#CricketNation 📸 BCCI pic.twitter.com/K6N21IQY6t — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 25, 2024

India struggled from the start, with skipper Rohit Sharma dismissed by Tim Southee in the final session of Day 1. Resuming the second day at 16 for 1, India began positively but quickly lost wickets in clusters. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill both scored 30 runs but failed to capitalize on their starts. India collapsed from 50 for 1 to 103 for 7.

Mitchell Santner cleans up Virat Kohli 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5yXwr1fDe6 — 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐬 🇳🇿 (@Kiwiscricketfan) October 25, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja provided some resistance with a quickfire 38 off 46 balls, while Washington Sundar contributed an unbeaten 18 off 21 balls. However, India’s innings ended shortly after the lunch break, leaving New Zealand firmly in control of the match.

Read Also | David Warner's Captaincy Ban Lifted by Cricket Australia After 6 Years

Santner's performance was nearly unplayable as he finished with figures of 7 for 53 in 19.3 overs, marking his maiden Test five-wicket haul. Part-time spinner Glenn Phillips took two wickets for 26 runs in six overs, while Southee added another with 1 for 18. William O'Rourke and Ajaz Patel were unable to take wickets.

This match is crucial for India, as they are trailing 1-0 in the three-match series. A win is essential to maintain their 12-year home supremacy and enhance their chances of qualifying for a third consecutive ICC World Test Championship final, especially with a tough challenge from Australia looming.

India's Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.