IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Weather Forecast on October 20: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 5 of India vs New Zealand First Test?

Bengaluru, Karnataka (October 19, 2024): As New Zealand prepares to chase a target of 107 runs in the first Test against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, October 20, the weather forecast for Bengaluru indicates a mix of challenges for the players.

In the morning, AccuWeather predicts mostly cloudy skies with a 77 percent chance of precipitation and a possible thunderstorm. The temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, accompanied by high humidity levels of 81 percent and cloud cover of 78 percent.

The afternoon forecast suggests similar conditions, with the chance of rain dropping to 55 percent. Cloud cover is expected to increase to around 84 percent, while humidity will remain relatively high at 75 percent.

As the day progresses into the evening, cloudy conditions are likely to persist, with a continuing risk of thunderstorms in some areas. The probability of precipitation will decrease to 48 percent, but cloud cover will rise to 93 percent, with humidity remaining high at 84 percent.

New Zealand is in a strong position to secure their first Test victory in India since November 1988 when they return to bat on Day 5 on October 20. The Kiwis need to chase down a target of 107 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after a remarkable bowling performance on Day 4.

India resumed their second innings at 231-3, trailing New Zealand by 125 runs. A superb fourth-wicket partnership between Sarfaraz Khan (150 off 195 balls) and Rishabh Pant (99 off 105) added 177 runs. However, a dramatic collapse saw India lose seven wickets for just 54 runs, crumbling from 408-3 to 462 all out. For New Zealand, William O’Rourke and Matt Henry each took three wickets.

Day 4 featured significant drama, with rain interrupting play. Only four deliveries were possible in New Zealand's second innings before bad light and rain brought stumps early. New Zealand will hope for enough time on Day 5 to successfully chase the 107-run target.

🚨 Update 🚨



Play on Day 4 has been called off due to rain.



The action will resume on Day 5 at 9:15 AM IST



Scorecard - https://t.co/FS97Llv5uq#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/CpmVXZvvzn — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2024

India faces a steep challenge to defend the modest target. After their batting collapse, a sensational bowling effort will be crucial for India to pull off a win. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja will need to deliver exceptional performances. While India has successfully defended a 107-run target before—against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2004—the conditions this time are less favorable for such an achievement.