IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 1 of India-New Zealand Test?

Team India is set to take on New Zealand in the first Test of a three-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, October 16. However, the first Test in Bengaluru is expected to be significantly affected by inclement weather. Team India's practice session on Tuesday was also canceled due to rain.

According to AccuWeather, conditions are forecast to be cloudy on the morning of the match with a 25 percent chance of precipitation and 100 percent cloud cover. By the afternoon, the likelihood of thunderstorms increases to 41 percent, with similar cloud cover expected. Evening conditions are anticipated to be partly cloudy with a 25 percent chance of rain.

Rain has been predicted for all five days of the Test, raising concerns for players and fans alike. A local weather portal indicated that the weather from October 16 to 18 will feature a "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain." While the forecast is slightly more promising for the last two days, rain is still expected.

Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known as a batter's paradise, providing a good surface for stroke play. The pitch typically offers assistance to both seamers and spinners at different phases of the match. Fast bowlers may benefit from the fresh surface early on, while spinners could become influential as the match progresses. The average first innings score at the venue is 354.

Team Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Latham (c)(wk), Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O’Rourke.

Following a successful 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh in their previous Test assignment, India aims to maintain their winning momentum. This series against New Zealand is crucial for India as they seek to secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. After the New Zealand series, India will embark on a challenging tour of Australia, where they will play five more Tests. To qualify for the WTC final at Lord's in June, India must win at least three of their remaining eight matches.

Following the first Test in Bengaluru, the series will continue at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune from October 24 to October 28, concluding with a third Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from November 1 to November 5