IND vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the India vs South Africa 4th T20I on TV and Online

As India and South Africa gear up for the fourth and final T20I of their ongoing series, fans across India will be eager to catch the action. The match, set to be played at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday, November 15, is crucial for both teams. India, leading the series 2-1, will be aiming to seal the series win, while South Africa will look to bounce back and draw level.

For those looking to watch the game live, here are all the essential details:

Live Streaming Platform:

The match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India. The best part for fans is that the streaming is completely free of charge, meaning viewers can enjoy the action without paying any subscription fees.

Telecast Details:

The match will also be telecast on the Sports18 Network, ensuring that fans can watch the live coverage on their television sets.

Match Timing:

The fourth T20I will begin at 8:30 p.m. IST (5:00 p.m. local time) on Friday, November 15.

Venue:

The game will be held at Wanderers Stadium, one of South Africa’s most iconic cricket grounds, located in Johannesburg.

Squads:

India:

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal.

South Africa:

Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter, Patrick Kruger, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla.