IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Virat Kohli’s Half-Century Powers India to 176/7 Against South Africa

Virat Kohli's crucial half-century helped India post a competitive total of 176/7 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final at Kensington Oval on Saturday. Kohli’s 76 off 59 balls, including six fours and two sixes, marked his first fifty of the tournament. Axar Patel’s counter-attacking 47 off 31 balls, with one four and four sixes, provided significant support as India overcame early setbacks. Skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0), and Suryakumar Yadav (3) fell quickly, leaving India at a precarious 34 for three.

Kohli and Axar steadied the innings with a 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Shivam Dube added late momentum with a 16-ball 27, propelling India to a competitive total.

For South Africa, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj stood out with figures of 2 for 23.

India’s total of 176 surpassed the previous highest score in a T20 World Cup final, which was Australia’s 173 for two against New Zealand in 2021.

Kohli’s 76 also became the second-highest individual score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup final, behind his own 77 from the 2014 final against Sri Lanka in Mirpur. Former opener Gautam Gambhir’s 75 in the inaugural 2007 final remains another notable performance in India’s T20 World Cup history.

Brief Scores:

India 176/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2/23) vs South Africa.

India's total of 176 surpassed the previous record for the highest score in a T20 World Cup final, set by Australia with 173 for two against New Zealand in 2021. Kohli's innings was the second-highest individual score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup final, behind his own 77 from the 2014 final.

Highest Team Scores in T20 World Cup Finals: