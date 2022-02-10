Ind vs WI: CAB requests BCCI to allow spectators for T20I series

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Thursday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow spectators at Eden Gardens for the T20I series against West Indies.

India and West Indies will lock horns in the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

"The matter relating to the hosting of the three T20 international matches between India and West Indies were discussed threadbare," CAB said in a statement.

"It was informed to the members that the CAB has requested the BCCI to allow spectators at the venue. Feedback from the BCCI is awaited. CAB is still hopeful of a positive outcome," it added.

The Apex Council Meeting of CAB also approved the decision that the floodlight system of the Eden Gardens needs renovation and the LED system needs to be installed at the earliest with DMX facility.

Moreover, fixtures and tournament rules for the upcoming league tournaments for both first and second divisions were approved by the members and it was decided that fixtures may be released immediately.

"Registration window for the players has been extended till 28 February 2022 keeping in mind the current relaxations accorded by the State Government so that it's easier for the clubs, units as well as the players to come and complete their registration formalities," CAB said.

The Apex council congratulated U19 World Cup-winning Indian team members Avishek Porel and especially Ravi Kumar for his exceptional bowling performance.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor