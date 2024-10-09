IND-W vs SL-W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India Wins by 82 Runs Against Sri Lanka, Secures Second Place in Group A

India defeated Sri Lanka by 82 runs on Wednesday, keeping their semifinal hopes alive in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. With the victory, India climbed to second place in Group A with four points from three matches, while Australia leads the group, having won both of their games.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India set a competitive total of 172 for three in their 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana led the charge with a solid 50 runs off 38 balls, while Shafali Verma contributed 43 runs off 40 balls, forming a formidable opening partnership of 98 runs in just under 13 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur added a blistering 52 runs not out off 27 balls, helping India finish strong.

In response, Sri Lanka struggled against India's bowling attack, getting bowled out for just 90 runs in 19.5 overs. Asha Sobhana and Arundhati Reddy each took three wickets for just 19 runs, dismantling the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

Brief Scores:

India: 172/3 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 50, Shafali Verma 43, Harmanpreet Kaur 52 not out)

Sri Lanka: 90 all out in 19.5 overs (Asha Sobhana 3/19, Arundhati Reddy 3/19)

India won by 82 runs.

Earlier in the day, South Africa topped Group B by beating Scotland by 80 runs. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.