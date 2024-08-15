WATCH: Virat Kohli Spotted on the Streets of London After IND vs SL ODI Series, Video Goes Viral

India batter Virat Kohli was recently spotted walking through the streets of London after returning to the city following India’s three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows Kohli waiting to cross a road.

Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, Vamika and Akaay, has been rumored to have moved to London permanently.

Kohli, who recently celebrated India's T20 World Cup victory, flew back to London after the fanfare in India before heading to Sri Lanka for the ODIs. His performance in the series against Sri Lanka was below par, he managed just 58 runs in three matches, averaging 19.33 with a strike rate of 84.05. His highest score in the series was 24. Kohli’s struggles contributed to India’s shocking 0-2 series defeat to Sri Lanka, their first bilateral ODI series loss to the Lankans since 1997.

Kohli will not participate in the upcoming Duleep Trophy. Despite speculation about his involvement, the squads announced on Wednesday did not include the star batter. Kohli last played a domestic red-ball game during the 2012 Ranji Trophy season. The Duleep Trophy, scheduled from September 5 to 22, will feature top Indian players such as Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and KL Rahul in Round 1 of the competition.

Kohli is expected to return to action when India begins their two-Test series against Bangladesh, with the first match scheduled in Chennai on Sept. 19.