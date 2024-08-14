Rohit Sharma Moves Up to No. 2 in ICC ODI Batting Rankings After Series Against Sri Lanka

India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma has climbed the ICC ODI Batting Rankings following a standout performance in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Despite India's 0-2 series defeat, Sharma emerged as the top run-scorer across both teams with 157 runs in three matches at an average of 52.33. He achieved this with a remarkable strike rate of 141.44 on spin-friendly pitches.

Sharma's performance has seen him surpass Shubman Gill to claim the second spot in the latest ODI Batting Rankings. Sharma now holds 765 rating points, edging out Gill, who has 763 points and has dropped to third place. Gill struggled in the series, scoring just 57 runs at an average of 19, which highlighted his difficulties against spin bowling.

Despite Gill's disappointing performance, Sharma has continued to show his form. His effective play against both pace and spin demonstrates his high ranking. Sharma's excellent form follows a strong showing in the T20 World Cup 2024, where he was the second-highest run-scorer with 257 runs at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70.

Babar Azam of Pakistan remains at the top of the ODI Batting Rankings with 824 rating points. India will not play any ODI matches until February next year, providing Azam an opportunity to extend his lead, with Australia scheduled to visit Pakistan in November.

In other ranking updates, Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka moved up one place to eighth following his 101 runs in three ODIs against India. Additionally, Netherlands' Max O'Dowd rose 10 spots to 54th, and USA's Monank Patel climbed 11 places to 56th.

Sri Lanka's 2-0 series win over India was their first ODI series victory against India in 27 years, coming after India had defeated them 3-0 in the T20I series.