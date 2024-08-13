BCCI Announces Revised Schedule for India's Home Series Against Bangladesh and England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a revised schedule for Team India’s home season on Tuesday, August 13, altering venues for upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh and England.

The first T20I against Bangladesh, originally set for October 6 in Dharamsala, will now be played in Gwalior. The venue change is due to ongoing upgrades and renovations at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's facilities. This match will be the inaugural international fixture at Gwalior’s Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, which last hosted a major match during the India-South Africa ODI in 2010.

"The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on October 6, 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms," the board said in a release.

Regarding the England tour of India, the BCCI has revised the venues for the T20I series. The first T20I, previously scheduled for Chennai on January 22, 2025, will now be played in Kolkata. Chennai will instead host the second T20I on January 25, 2025. This change follows a request from Kolkata Police due to existing commitments on Republic Day.

"The Board further announces a swap in the venues of the first and second T20Is against England. Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I, will now host the second, while Kolkata will host the opening T20I instead of the second as announced earlier," the BCCI statement noted.

The revised schedule for the Bangladesh and England series is as follows:

India vs Bangladesh:

1st Test: September 19-23, Chennai

2nd Test: September 27-October 1, Kanpur

1st T20I: October 6, Gwalior

2nd T20I: October 9, Delhi

3rd T20I: October 12, Hyderabad

India vs England: