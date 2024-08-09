Suryakumar Yadav Debuts New Haircut Following T20I Series Win Over Sri Lanka (See Pics)

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav recently unveiled a new look after a makeover by renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The cricketer shared photos of his stylish haircut session with Hakim on social media, captioning the post: "फ्रेश " (Fresh).

Yadav, who was appointed captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement from T20Is after India's successful 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, led the team to a 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka in his debut series.

In his first series as full-time T20I captain, he made notable contributions, including a crucial half-century in the opening match and a key performance in the series finale. In the final game, he defended six runs in the last over, leading the match into a Super Over where Washington Sundar excelled, conceding only two runs. Yadav secured the victory with a boundary off Maheesh Theekshana's delivery.

Yadav's next challenge will be leading India in a T20I series against Bangladesh. The three-match series begins on October 6 in Dharamsala, with the second match on October 9 in Delhi and the final game on October 12 in Hyderabad.

Additionally, Yadav will participate in the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament, starting August 15 in Chennai. He will play one match for the Mumbai state team, led by Sarfaraz Khan. According to media reports, Yadav confirmed his participation, stating it will provide valuable practice ahead of the domestic season. He is scheduled to join the Mumbai team after August 25 and will play against Jammu & Kashmir in Salem on August 27.

The Mumbai Cricket Association announced the squad for the tournament on August 3, excluding Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw due to their commitments in County Cricket. Yadav’s participation in the Buchi Babu Invitational is seen as a boost for the Mumbai team and an opportunity to inspire younger players.