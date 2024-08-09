‘Abhi Champions Trophy Jeetna Hai Bas’: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer’s Reaction to Fan’s Request Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer's reaction to a fan's request to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has gone viral on social media. The interaction occurred while the players were traveling from Mumbai to Colombo. During the journey, a fan told Iyer, "Sir, abhi Champions Trophy jeetna hai bas Champions Trophy" (Sir, we just need to win the Champions Trophy now). Iyer and Sharma shared a chuckle in response.

Watch the video here:

A few days back when captain Rohit and Shreyas Iyer were going to Colombo from Mumbai airport



Fan to Iyer - Sir Abhi CT jeetna he bas CT sir 😂



Iyer - Sir CT...😂 and both Rohit and Iyer started laughing.😂 pic.twitter.com/svMbGVau76 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 9, 2024

The ICC Champions Trophy was last held in 2017, with Pakistan clinching their first title by defeating India by 180 runs in the final. The tournament’s next edition will be played in early 2025.

The Men in Blue recently experienced a 0-2 loss to Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series. This series marked their second-to-last ODI contest before the Champions Trophy. Following the Sri Lanka series, Sharma will shift focus to Test cricket, with India set to face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series next month. The team will then host New Zealand for a three-match Test series in October before concluding the year with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.