Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey to Kusal Mendis After Sri Lanka's ODI Series Win (Watch Video)

After the third and final ODI of the series at R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, August 7, former Indian captain Virat Kohli presented his signed jersey to Sri Lankan player Kusal Mendis. In a video from the post-match scene, Kohli is seen signing the jersey and handing it to Mendis, both players shared a light-hearted moment near the boundary ropes.

Watch the video here:

The gesture came after Sri Lanka defeated India to win the final match and secure the ODI series 2-0, marking their first series victory over India in 27 years. Mendis contributed significantly to Sri Lanka’s victory with a score of 59 off 82 balls, helping his team set a match-winning total. Over the three-match series, Mendis scored 103 runs. Kohli, however, had a disappointing series, managing only 58 runs in total.

Sri Lankan spinners played a crucial role throughout the series. In the first match, Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka each took three wickets, forcing the game to end in a tie. Jeffrey Vandersay shone in the second game with six wickets, leading Sri Lanka to a 32-run victory. In the final match, 21-year-old Dunith Wellalage took five wickets, sealing the series win for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will next face England in a three-match Test series starting August 21 in Manchester.