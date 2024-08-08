WATCH: Virat Kohli Fans Chant 'RCB' and 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' in Sri Lanka After IND vs SL 3rd ODI, Video Goes Viral

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was an unexpected venue for a taste of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. As the Indian cricket team boarded a bus following its loss in the third One-Day International against Sri Lanka, fans erupted in chants of “RCB” and “Ee Sala Cup Namde.” The slogans are closely associated with Virat Kohli, a star player for both the national team and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). A video showing Kohli seated in a bus after the match, with fans in the background chanting the team’s anthem, quickly went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

'RCB' and 'Ee Sala Cup Namdhe' chants in Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/DVyogDKYGm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 8, 2024

Talking about the match, Sri Lanka secured a historic 110-run victory over India in the third and final ODI on Wednesday, clinching the series 2-0 at the R Premadasa Stadium. This marks Sri Lanka's first ODI series win over India in 27 years.

Avishka Fernando led the charge for Sri Lanka with a commanding 96-run innings, while Dunith Wellalage's five-wicket haul dismantled India's batting lineup, restricting the visitors to just 138 runs.

Sri Lanka, after winning the toss and opting to bat, posted a total of 248/7. The hosts got off to a strong start with an 89-run opening partnership between Pathum Nissanka (45) and Fernando. Kusal Mendis also contributed with a steady 59, but Fernando fell just four runs short of a century. Riyan Parag was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking 3/54.

In response, India faltered early in their chase. Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 35, but the rest of the batting order crumbled under pressure. Washington Sundar offered some resistance with a 30-run cameo, but Wellalage's lethal spell of 5/27 wrapped up India's innings in just 26.1 overs.

The victory not only sealed the series for Sri Lanka but also highlighted the ongoing struggles of Rohit Sharma's side in the ODI format.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 248/7 (Avishka Fernando 96, Kusal Mendis 59, Pathum Nissanka 45; Riyan Parag 3/54) defeated India 138 (Rohit Sharma 35, Washington Sundar 30; Dunith Wellalage 5/27).